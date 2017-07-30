No Forgiveness-No Quarter
This past week it was announced the Kansas City Chiefs would hire Michael Vick as a “coaching intern”. The reaction in the dog world was immediate and to be expected.
While those who will overlook murderers and rapists being given a free ride for the sake of “the game”, those who have cleaned up the messes left by these monsters have a completely different perspective. You see in Missouri, we have had the blood of the voiceless victims permanently imprinted on our hearts and souls. We saw what came out of Stoddard County, we received the victims now known as the Missouri 500. We know these monsters who relish blood sport have no remorse beyond getting caught.
The fans of the NFL are militant in their defense of Vick. They attack the dog advocates with unicorn and glitter notions of second chances and forgiveness. I must wonder how many would feel this way if they carried the images of carnage like we do. Would they be so quick to embrace this man if they had looked into the eyes of his surviving victims? All they can see is a once promising athlete who had a minor inconvenience a few years ago. There is no empathy for the victims, there never was when the horrors were brought to light.
Some have mentioned how the HSUS embraced him as an “ambassador”. I have no forgiveness for the role this group of animal rights freaks has played in the demise of the American Pit Bull Terrier. They spent years profiting from the corpses of the dogs they maligned. They called for the destruction of the Vick dogs until public sentiment was turned in the favor of the dogs. The photos of Vick & Pascelle standing together meant nothing but two bottom feeders holding hands and once again profiting from the victims.
Since his release from prison his sports record speaks for itself. He has had no enduring success and he has not been welcomed into any state who has taken a chance on him. Karma is a funny thing and when we are very good, she lets us watch. Will Kansas City finally be the failure for this gutter trash which removes him from our awareness once and for all? We can hope.
In the matter of forgiveness and a welcome to Missouri; he will find none. Of all the states, we are the last place who will welcome or forgive this monster. We have looked into his eyes and there has been no remorse for his actions. Just like Charles Manson or any other evil soul who delights in torture, Michael Vick will never find quarter.
