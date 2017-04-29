Macpuppywrangler
In addition to the physical special needs dogs coming into Mac’s Mission, there are also numerous cases of orphaned puppies joining the rescue which need around the clock bottle feeding. These babies come in highly at risk due to the loss of their mothers. So many factors go into the saving of bottle feeders and time is not always on their side. Nothing daunts the efforts of the Mac ninja team and so many who would have perished have thrived to take their survivor’s spirit on to new families.
There is something unique about bottle feeders which takes their genetic hardwired behavior to a new level when it comes to the canine/human bond. Pit Bulls are naturally humanized to the degree that while many dogs will become feral quickly when dumped, Pits tend to gravitate toward people. Even those who appear too fearful to immediately approach, will remain in the proximity of humans. Think of the number of reports you hear of Pit Bulls turning up at play grounds. That is not a coincidence nor are these dogs seeking to attack. They have been drawn to the noise level associated with children at play.
My second show dog Bubba was a bottle feeder from two days old. I had to not only keep him alive and cared for in the same way his mother would have but I also had to teach him how to be a dog. This resulted in a dog who was bonded in a way no other dog since has been bonded to me. Many reading this post have taken in bottle feeders and know exactly the behavior I am describing. To these dogs, humans are their entire world. They have been handled more by humans than the average puppies from the beginning of their lives. Dogs have a natural bond with people but bottle feeders take that bond a step further. Humans are quite literally the source of their survival. I have said more than once, dogs need human interaction in the same way they need food and air to breath. To the bottle feeders, not having human contact would be inconceivable.
Back in January of 2016 Mac’s Mission brought in six, week old puppies which had been abandoned in a rural animal “pound”. Due to the efforts of a dedicated staff and the power of networking, these puppies were brought to Mac’s for the care needed to save their lives.
Not only did these babies survive abandonment, they also survived a Parvo outbreak. Whatever greater power you may believe in, there is no denying fate has a plan for these little ones. No one survives the odds the way these puppies have without a grand scheme in place.
Named after the characters from one of my favorite television programs, there are still three puppies from this remarkable litter available; Hotch, Spencer and Derek Morgan. Watching their progress and the videos shared since they arrived at Mac’s Mission has been a source of pure joy. They are truly unstoppable.
Hotch is described as being independent but a snuggly lovey boy. Spencer is eager to please and loves the attention of humans. Derek Morgan is the big boy but tends to be more careful around new situations. All three will carry the special love for humans found with bottle babies, the over the top intelligence of the American Pit Bull Terrier and the pleasure found when you know you have made a positive difference in the lives of dogs whose lives would have been forfeit without the intervention of the army of rescue.
Once these babies have all been placed, space will be made available for the next puppies or dogs which find themselves in need of intervention for survival. When you adopt one, you save two. That is the fact of life of supporting rescues and shelters.
Well done as always Mac’s Mission grunts and ninjas!
