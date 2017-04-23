Baby Zayda
This past week I engaged in yet another discussion on breeding Pit Bulls. My standard question to those who think they have a reason to breed is “Have you done your OFA and all applicable health certifications?” While my position on breeding makes me something of a heretic, I stand by the “set in granite” premise, the only two reasons to breed are to preserve and improve. In the case of the backyard breeders, these rules are completely ignored and substandard puppies are being mass produced. While my question may go unanswered by most, I have had success in gaining the attention of a few who have gone on to educate themselves in what is required to produce a quality, healthy dog.
Zayda is a prime example of why OFA and health certificates should be the foundation of ANY breeding program.
I began watching Zayda’s progress from the moment Rochelle Steffen of Mac’s Mission first shared Mac’s perfect little twin. As of this past week, that was four years ago. This precious little girl has traveled a long road. Her story is not unique in the realm of dogs coming from backyard breeders. For the record, I hold these breeders in the same contempt as puppy millers for the same reason. No consideration of quality is given by these groups, they are only out for pocket change. As is always the case, the dogs pay the price for the stupidity of humans.
Four years ago, Zayda was set for euthanasia at the San Bernardino Shelter in California. By whatever powers that be her share came through the feed of Rochelle Steffen. I have no explanation for why a photo can have such a profound effect on a person but in this case, with only a matter of hours, Zayda won a chance at life.
When she arrived at Mac’s Mission it was found she suffered from a “genetic mess” which results from fools who consider the pocket change more important than the dog. Her list of health issues was extensive and ALL completely avoidable if the basic health certifications had been completed.
Mange and positive for heart worms are epidemic in our area. Zayda came HW negative but she was “crusty” with mange. In addition to skin issues, it was found she was also an orthopedic nightmare. Keep in mind four years ago Mac himself was still battling back from preventable orthopedic infirmity. Zayda’s issues were worse and will affect her for the rest of her life.
This precious little lady had her back leg rebuilt but her front leg and shoulder are inoperable. Her tail had to be amputated due to calcium build up. Her ability to walk or participate in any form of strenuous exercise is severely compromised all because of human greed and outright stupidity.
Zayda’s personality is wonderful. She is a snuggler of the highest order and she did attempt to share her gift of love doing nursing home visits. Sadly, the strain on her little body was too much due to the amount of walking required to make her rounds. She had to be retired from this work but her gift of spirit is still freely shared for those fortunate enough to meet her. Yes, she is a bit of a diva and considers herself a princess but that only enhances her personality.
Zayda’s story is not unique. For those who follow Mac’s Mission you have seen many dogs come through their doors exhibiting the physical infirmities associated with violations of the rules of breeding. Some have gone on to lead wonderful lives but some have lost their battle and crossed the Rainbow Bridge. No matter what, they have all known great love and compassion in their time with this incredible group of rescuers.
I began this week with a very different entry in mind. As the week has progressed, it came to me the work of Mac’s Mission is too extensive to be contained in a single entry. Today is the first post in what will be a running series over the next few weeks. I am honored to be able to share this group I hold in such high esteem.
Thank you, Mac, grunts and ninjas for all you do. In the words of Dr. Seuss OH, THE PLACES YOU WILL GO!
SIDE NOTE: This is a list of the health certifications being done by those who preserve and improve the American Pit Bull Terrier/American Staffordshire Terrier. OFA is the most basic of these tests. When considering buying from a breeder, run the other direction if you do not see at least this rating on both parents.
Via the Blue Rising Star kennel from The Hague, Netherlands, regarding a dog brought into their breeding program. This is not unique to only one dog. No dog comes out of this kennel without these health and foundation certifications.
HD A ~ ED Free
He already was Ataxia Clear, OFA Cardiac Normal and OFA Patella Normal. His DNA is now also at the lab for following tests:
• H303 Spinocerebellaire Ataxie
• H312 Craniomandibulaire Osteopathie
• H357 Cone Rod Dystrofie 1 (crd1)
• H358 Cone Rod Dystrofie 2 (crd2)
• H360 Galblaas Mucocelie
• H363 Hyperkeratosis, epidermolytisch
• H421 Heuplaxiteit 2
• H423 SCID
• H485 Congenitaal Hypothyroidisme (CHG) 2
• H488 Congenitaal Hypothyroidisme (CHG) 3
• H492 Hyperkeratose, palmoplantaire
• H509 Polycysteuze Nieren (PKD1)
• H699 Erfelijk Cataract 2 (HC) - HSF4
• H724 L2-HGA
• H744 Von-Willebrands Disease Type 3
• H804 Cerebellaire Ataxie / NCL-A
• H811 Hyperuricemie (HUU)
• H849 Primaire Lens Luxatie (PLL)
• H919 Heuplaxiteit 1
