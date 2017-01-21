Getting Our Mojo Back
After taking several emotional “hits” it is not unusual for individuals to feel their forward momentum has been thwarted. It is safe to say this has been the case for many of the trainers and advocates in our area.
I take responsibility for a lot of the roller coaster highs and lows. I shared a dream of being able to our passion for dog training to earn a living. The old saying goes; do something you love and you will never work a day. I believe this but unfortunately did not execute the plan in a wise manner.
For several weeks, this post has been exploring the emerging challenges of the dogs protected under the Americans with Disabilities Act. The open discussion surrounding these posts has had a positive effect not only on those who have answered the call to address service/assistance dogs but those who have been in a state of limbo, healing while waiting for their path to be reveled once more.
My state of limbo began when the training programs I had helped begin were either destroyed or I had to stand down for one reason or another. I no longer do any type of training programs beyond helping my friends and a couple of groups when they need a little guidance. Sadly, I also could no longer face working my own dogs. Now I find myself doing reparative work with my youngest dog. This has been the vehicle for me getting “my mojo” back. Will I return to doing classes? No, I can no longer face pet people who need the help the most but also resist it the hardest.
The inspiration for this post came from another training and breed friend who suffered several emotional “hits” in addition to the disaster I created.
I remember the first Pit I acquired. I have warned many once you go Pit, you never go back. All breeds have their charm and ability to capture the heart. That is why we see so many dedicated fanciers. There is something about a Pit though.
There is no denying their extreme physical strength or intelligence. The breed goes beyond just what you can see. This is also a breed known for their sensitivity. This past week during training class, Drake showed just how delicate his feelings are when he was separated from me while working a stay.
While being held by the teacher, I walked away and made the standard turn. Drake being a confirmed momma’s boy immediately began to break his position when he saw my face. He was given a slight correction and proceeded to scream like a little girl. This is the heart of the world’s most powerful dog breaking because he is being kept from the one thing he loves more than air, his mom.
For someone just getting to know the breed, that first dog captures your heart and you experience a level of a dog’s love in a new perspective. All dogs will bond to their owners but there is something about that complete blind devotion given by a Pit which surpasses all others. The loss of that first dog also devastates the heart and soul in a way almost impossible to describe until you have endured it.
Many people express no desire to get another dog to replace that all-important individual. Pit people are rarely in those ranks. Something about the breed will not allow us to be without for long periods of time. When we meet the next one, we know it and it is impossible to ignore the desire to bring that new dog into our hearts.
The peculiar thing about this breed is how difficult it is to guess what path they will lead you down. I have had three exceptional confirmation show dogs. The confirmation ring is the shortest part of any dog’s career. All three of mine have had extremely different personalities which have required very different activities after retirement.
In addition to my show dogs, I have had many dogs I did not pursue titles with but I found other activities they were well suited to pursue. This is what it means to be an owner meeting the physical and mental needs of their dog. As a responsible owner, you must find what that dog loves, what you will enjoy and how to pursue the incredible world of dog performance disciplines.
In the shelter/rescue world you see far too many dogs acquired because someone felt the breed was cool but found they had no clue what to do with them once the adult personality traits began to surface. Those are the dogs we see surrendered from a “back yard” existence with no training, socialization and considered out of control or untrainable. This is not a dog issue, as is always the case, it is a human issue.
For those of us gaining our dogs from unknown back grounds, what we may love and wish to pursue, can quickly change when these adult Pit traits begin to emerge. Yes, we may have plans to pursue a certain discipline but our dogs may have other plans. That means we leave our comfort zones to learn new things both satisfying to us but more importantly satisfying to our dogs.
For me, it has been 16 years since I did any form of competition with one of my dogs. Ricky is the last dog I could trust 100% off lead. Our agility and obedience pursuits did not yield titles but I can assure you it was one of the most entertaining periods of my life. It also marked the time I became most aware of the quality of dogs entering the shelter/rescue network.
Emma is a purely class act and easy to handle. Her final event before retirement was to play the part of Sandy in the university production of Annie. She was a super star because it was exclusively done with people and she is a diva. She is also a dog who will red line without notice when other dogs are present. She passed her Canine Good Citizen certification like a champion but an hour later decided a dog who outweighed her by 40 pounds should cease to breath her air. I never really know what to expect out of her, so I choose not to take chances and put her in a position to become reactive.
Drake is my heart. His personality is so much like a combination of Bubba and Ricky as to convince me he is possibly their reincarnation. Bubba was my second show dog. He was also one of the original Pet Pals through the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri. His ability to know what a person, regardless of age, needed was unsurpassed. Drake’s energy level will never be suited to therapy or visitation. Like Emma, I would not trust him to stay focused off lead to participate in obedience events. What he does seem to have an exceptional talent for is tracking. It is now up to me to gain control of him, fix the problems I allowed to go unchecked while he was growing up and explore the possibilities of cultivating his natural abilities in the world of tracking. Was this my original plan? I have always loved tracking but had never considered trials. Drake has made that decision for me.
As responsible owners and lovers of this breed, we must be flexible enough to understand just because one door may be closed to us, that does not mean another may not be opening. When you love the training and the dog, it is not difficult to open that door and see what is on the other side. We benefit as trainers and as owners. Our dogs are show cased in their best light and one more ambassador of the breed emerges.
To all those seeking to restore their mojo, I cannot imagine following this path without you. It is a bright new day!
