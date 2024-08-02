- JULY PRODUCTION ANGER MANAGEMENT OPENS THIS THURSDAY .. (7/8/24)
- SUMMER SHOW IN PROGRESS (5/27/24)
- AUDITIONS SET FOR ANGER MANAGEMENT (4/15/24)
- 2024 SEASON OPENS WITH ITS A FARCE (3/29/24)
- AUDITIONS COMING SOON (11/22/23)
- OPENING of NIGHTFALL an evening with Edgar Allan Poe (10/26/23)
- AUDITIONS FOR NIGHTFALL with Edgar Allan Poe .. (7/16/23)
River City Players Community Theatre blog
Debbie is on the board of directors of the River City Players Community Theatre group and has a hand in directing and producing the group's dinner theater plays at the River City Yacht Club. Debbie has been a member of RCP since 1999. In this blog, she tells you the latest in community theater news.
AUDITIONS FOR FAST FOOD AUGUST 25 .
Posted Friday, August 2, 2024, at 3:17 PM
Our last show of the 2024 Season will be taking place on August 25. The production will be Fast Food by Tracy Wells and will be directed by Holly Raines. Auditions will take place at Port Cape in the Yacht Club and will begin promptly at 1:00 p.m. There are roles for 7. These roles can be for male or female. Come out and be a part of a great group of people. Show dates are November 14, 15, 16, 17……See you at auditions❤️🎭
