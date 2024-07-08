- SUMMER SHOW IN PROGRESS (5/27/24)
- AUDITIONS SET FOR ANGER MANAGEMENT (4/15/24)
- 2024 SEASON OPENS WITH ITS A FARCE (3/29/24)
- AUDITIONS COMING SOON (11/22/23)
- OPENING of NIGHTFALL an evening with Edgar Allan Poe (10/26/23)
- AUDITIONS FOR NIGHTFALL with Edgar Allan Poe .. (7/16/23)
- ANNIVERSARY OPENING JULY 13 .. (7/6/23)
JULY PRODUCTION ANGER MANAGEMENT OPENS THIS THURSDAY ..
After many weeks of rehearsal, costumes and props put together, stage built, reservations taken the time has arrived for RCP’S summer production. This Thursday, July 11 the lights go up and the actors take the stage for the summer comedy of “Anger Management” by Robert Scott and directed by Mike Craig. Show dates are July 11,12,13, and 14. Two dessert shows and two dinner shows to choose from. A comedy about a group of very different people all attending the class for the same reason, “anger”! But what could have happened to cause these people to be so very angry to get them a court order to attend? Make your reservation today and come see for yourself. Community theatre is always such a good time… Come with family or friends and see what we are all about. Your support is so appreciated and remember RCP is here for you. As always, I will see you at the THEATRE 🎭
All info on attached flyer. Call Port Cape 573-334-0954 for reservations!
