RCP HONORS THEIR OWN AT ANNUAL ABBOTT AWARDS......
River City Players held their annual Abbott Awards on Saturday, November 19, 2022 to recognize the best of the best! The event was held in the Yacht Club at Port Cape where they perform all of their productions,. The 2022 season was a successful one! All nominees are winners and we are so fortunate to have such a talented group of people that give of themselves as either actors, crew, techs, front of house, set building, props, costumes and more! The following are the ones that took home an Abbott!
Tech: Matt Antill for Your Play or Mine?
Unsung Hero: (tie) Holly Raines, Justin Aden
Dale Pruett Award: Keegan Brown
Best Supporting Actor: Bryan Parker Your Play or Mine?
Best Supporting Actress: (tie)Whitney Miller KatyDid! Staci Class Your Play or Mine?
Best Actor: Mike Craig Your Play or Mine?
Best Actress: Belle De la Cruz Your Play or Mine?
Best Assistant Director: Judy Ruppel Your Play or Mine?
Best Director: Holly Raines Your Play or Mine?
Best Show: Your Play or Mine?
Congratulations to all.
Auditions for our April show of 2023 will take place January 7,8, 2023 at 2:00 P.M. at Port Cape! Come out and see what RCP is all about. Justin Aden will be the Director. Follow us on Facebook for details about the upcoming auditions! As always, I will see you at the Theatre🎭
