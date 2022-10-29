*Menu
River City Players Community Theatre blog
Debbie Barnhouse
Debbie is on the board of directors of the River City Players Community Theatre group and has a hand in directing and producing the group's dinner theater plays at the River City Yacht Club. Debbie has been a member of RCP since 1999. In this blog, she tells you the latest in community theater news.
LAST PRODUCTION OF 2022 SEASON OPENS NOVEMBER 3...........

Posted Saturday, October 29, 2022, at 8:50 AM

River City Players’ 2022 season is coming to end with a bang! “Your Play or Mine” by Barry Lambert, will be opening November 3, 2022. This is a hour comedy with a lot of sass, confusion, over bearing characters and a couple of “in charge” female characters. This will be our third and final show of this season. The cast and crew has been working on this show since August and it promises to entertain you with chuckles, laughs, and make you say hmmmmm a few times. All productions takes place at Port Cape upstairs in the Yacht Club. You have the opportunity to choose from two of the dessert shows or 0ne of the two full buffet dinner shows. Both are a real crowd pleaser be it dessert or dinner. You need to call 573-334-0954 and make your reservation now as the dinner shows sell out quickly. All information is on the attached flyer. The show is being directed by Holly Raines. As always I will see you at the Theatre! 🎭

Cost: Dessert show $20

Dinner show $35

