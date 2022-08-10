- SUMMER SHOW IN REHEARSALS........... (6/2/22)1
- AUDITIONS FOR SUMMER PRODUCTION OF KATYDID.......... (4/14/22)
- SPRING COMEDY ARTISTS ANONYMOUS OPENS APRIL 7....... (4/2/22)
- Artists Anonymous Opens April 7...... (3/9/22)
- 2022 SEASON AUDITIONS.......... (1/7/22)
- OPENING NIGHT FOR BEING NICE (11/11/21)
- BEING NICE LAST SHOW OF THE SEASON............ (11/4/21)
River City Players Community Theatre blog
Debbie is on the board of directors of the River City Players Community Theatre group and has a hand in directing and producing the group's dinner theater plays at the River City Yacht Club. Debbie has been a member of RCP since 1999. In this blog, she tells you the latest in community theater news.
AUDITION DATES SET..........
Posted Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 12:02 PM
River City Players will be holding auditions for our November show on August 27 and 28 at 3:00 P.M. at Port Cape. The name of the production is “Your Play or Mine” by Barry Lambert. The show will be directed by Holly Raines. There are roles for 3m and 2f. The show is a comedy🎭 The show dates are November 3,4,5,6, 2022. All productions are performed at Port Cape in the Yacht Club. Ages 21 and up are encouraged to come out and audition or just come and hang with the players and find out what community theatre is all about!
Respond to this blog
Posting a comment requires a subscription.