River City Players Community Theatre blog
Debbie is on the board of directors of the River City Players Community Theatre group and has a hand in directing and producing the group's dinner theater plays at the River City Yacht Club. Debbie has been a member of RCP since 1999. In this blog, she tells you the latest in community theater news.
AUDITIONS FOR SUMMER PRODUCTION OF KATYDID..........
Posted Thursday, April 14, 2022, at 11:45 AM
River City Players will be holding auditions for our summer production of “KatyDid” on April 28 at 6:00 p.m. They will take place at Port Cape. This is a one hour comedy written and directed by Roseanna Whitlow Greenwood. There are roles for 1m and 2f. The story takes place on the patios of the retired characters. No preparation needed. If you ever wanted or had the urge to be on stage this would be a good one to do. As the director says, retired doesn’t necessarily mean old! The show dates are July 14-17. All performances take place at Port Cape in the Yacht Club. If you have any questions contact Roseanna on Facebook!
