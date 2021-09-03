- OPENING NIGHT July 8 I REMEMBER WHEN......... (6/29/21)
- I REMEMBER WHEN by Dawn Cairns our July Show............. (4/27/21)
- EXCITING NEWS FOR THEATRE .......... (4/26/21)
- THEATRE IS HERE TO STAY..........🎭 (2/21/21)
- ITCHING FOR THEATRE🎭🎭🎭 (7/24/20)
- SEASON 2020 CANCELED DUE TO CORONA VIRUS......... (5/28/20)
- SPRING SHOW "ROPE" POSTPONED (3/17/20)
REHEARSALS FOR NOVEMBER SHOW IN PROGRESS.....
River City Players are preparing for the second and last show of the season. “Being Nice” a comedy by Mark Niel and directed by Debbie Barnhouse has been in rehearsals since early August. It is a 3 person cast which consists of Matthew Antill (as Geoff), Holly Raines (as Alison), and Donna St Sauver (as Emily). These 3 characters live together in Geoff’s Townhouse with the two woman paying rent to Geoff. There is a lot going on with these 3 which makes for a fun and entertaining evening. We perform all of our shows at Port Cape in the Yacht Club. The dinner shows buffet and the dessert shows buffets are prepared by Chef James Cain. We are celebrating 25 years of performing at Port Cape! We thank Doc Cain and the Port Cape staff for their support and hard work they do during our shows! The show dates are November 11,12,13,14. Reservations will start soon and you can follow us on our Facebook page River City Players as we will post as soon as reservations can be made. As always I will see you at the THEATRE❤️🎭
