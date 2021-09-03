*Menu
River City Players Community Theatre blog
Debbie Barnhouse
Debbie is on the board of directors of the River City Players Community Theatre group and has a hand in directing and producing the group's dinner theater plays at the River City Yacht Club. Debbie has been a member of RCP since 1999. In this blog, she tells you the latest in community theater news.
REHEARSALS FOR NOVEMBER SHOW IN PROGRESS.....

Posted Friday, September 3, 2021, at 4:31 PM

River City Players are preparing for the second and last show of the season. “Being Nice” a comedy by Mark Niel and directed by Debbie Barnhouse has been in rehearsals since early August. It is a 3 person cast which consists of Matthew Antill (as Geoff), Holly Raines (as Alison), and Donna St Sauver (as Emily). These 3 characters live together in Geoff’s Townhouse with the two woman paying rent to Geoff. There is a lot going on with these 3 which makes for a fun and entertaining evening. We perform all of our shows at Port Cape in the Yacht Club. The dinner shows buffet and the dessert shows buffets are prepared by Chef James Cain. We are celebrating 25 years of performing at Port Cape! We thank Doc Cain and the Port Cape staff for their support and hard work they do during our shows! The show dates are November 11,12,13,14. Reservations will start soon and you can follow us on our Facebook page River City Players as we will post as soon as reservations can be made. As always I will see you at the THEATRE❤️🎭

