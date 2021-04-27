- EXCITING NEWS FOR THEATRE .......... (4/26/21)
River City Players Community Theatre blog
Debbie is on the board of directors of the River City Players Community Theatre group and has a hand in directing and producing the group's dinner theater plays at the River City Yacht Club. Debbie has been a member of RCP since 1999. In this blog, she tells you the latest in community theater news.
I REMEMBER WHEN by Dawn Cairns our July Show.............
Posted Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at 1:59 PM
Auditions for our July production of “I Remember When” have come and gone. We are proud to share with you, the community, the cast and crew for this show.
Cast is as follows:
Rob Davis as John
Krista Antill as Shelia
Judy Ruppel as Jean
Tracy Antill as voice of Laura
Crew is as follows:
Director- Mike Craig
Assistant Director-Matthew Antill
Tech-Matthew Antill
Stage and Props-Patsy Craig
Set Design-Tim Roth
We are so happy to be able to make this announcement and let you know on July 8,9,10,11 we will be on the stage at Port Cape in the Yacht Club entertaining you our members, supporters, patrons, friends and family! How exciting is that! Choose a date and put it on your calendar so when reservations begin you can call Port Cape at 334-0954. They are located at 19 Water Street. Keep up with this blog or like us on our Facebook to keep up with us! As always, I will see you at the Theatre🎭
