- THEATRE IS HERE TO STAY..........🎭 (2/21/21)
- ITCHING FOR THEATRE🎭🎭🎭 (7/24/20)
- SEASON 2020 CANCELED DUE TO CORONA VIRUS......... (5/28/20)
- SPRING SHOW "ROPE" POSTPONED (3/17/20)
- "ROPE" RCP Spring Production.......... (3/1/20)
- AUDITIONS FOR "ROPE" (12/31/19)
- "Erica and Me" Opens November 7......... (10/17/19)
EXCITING NEWS FOR THEATRE ..........
It has been a long time since River City Players has been on stage in the Yacht Club at Port Cape. But it won’t be that way for long. The 2021 Season has been set for a July show and a November show. Excitement is in the air and the work has begun to bring theatre back to life. Auditions for the July show (8,9,10,11)has been set for Saturday, April 10 at 1:00 p.m. in the Yacht Club at Port Cape. The play is “I Remember When” by Dawn Cairns. It will be directed by Mike Craig. Mike has directed and performed in many RCP shows. He holds a seat on the Board of Directors also. His experience is a great asset. There are roles for 1m and 2f. Must be 21 years of age to audition. No preparations necessary as this will be a cold reading. Mark your calendar now and come out for auditions and become part of a great group of people. If you have further questions you can contact Mike on Facebook Messenger or me, Debbie Barnhouse also on Facebook Messenger. As always, I will see you at the THEATRE!🎭
