- SEASON 2020 CANCELED DUE TO CORONA VIRUS......... (5/28/20)
- SPRING SHOW "ROPE" POSTPONED (3/17/20)
- "ROPE" RCP Spring Production.......... (3/1/20)
- AUDITIONS FOR "ROPE" (12/31/19)
- "Erica and Me" Opens November 7......... (10/17/19)
- AUDITIONS FOR FALL SHOW.... (7/18/19)
- SUMMER PRODUCTION OF "CHANGING ROOMS" OPENS IN JULY........ (6/19/19)
ITCHING FOR THEATRE🎭🎭🎭
The 2020 Season of River City Players never even got out of the gate! With this virus and all the other things happening our season had to be cancelled. It was a very hard decision for the Board of Directors to make the call but we wanted to keep everyone safe and well. A lot of work and money goes into a production and with the royalties already paid for "Rope", the scripts bought and in the actors hot little hands, the props and costumes already purchased, and weeks of rehearsals held are just a few of the reasons that made it a hard call. Our patrons, members and audiences are so supportive of us that we didn't want to disappoint. Just keep in mind you will still get to see "Rope" as it will be the Spring Show in 2021. When I think about no Abbott Awards this year it is almost too hard to comprehend. Our Community theatre is a very close group of actors, designers, technicians, directors, and members. Like everything else right now the distance between us is sad. We are keeping in touch by Facebook, twitter, Instagram, emails, texts and calling. Please like our Facebook page so you can keep up with us. If you have ever had an itch to be part of this great group stay tuned as we are trying to plan a greet and meet in the near future. Keep in mind the Board of Directors have not held a meeting since February or was it March? Just keeping up with what day it is and the day's date is about all we can handle right now. Here is to all of you in the Community that show us the support and love we need. Hang in there everyone and as always I will see you at the Theatre🎭
