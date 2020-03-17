- "ROPE" RCP Spring Production.......... (3/1/20)
River City Players Community Theatre blog
Debbie is on the board of directors of the River City Players Community Theatre group and has a hand in directing and producing the group's dinner theater plays at the River City Yacht Club. Debbie has been a member of RCP since 1999. In this blog, she tells you the latest in community theater news.
SPRING SHOW "ROPE" POSTPONED
Posted Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at 2:16 PM
River City Players want to do their part in keeping all of our patrons, members, cast and crew healthy. We have postponed our Spring show "Rope" April 2-5 until July. A lot of work and rehearsals have gone into this production already but we just want to assure you they will be back and up and running when the virus scare has be illuminated. Keep watch on our Facebook page River City Players Community Theatre as we will keep everyone updated on this show. Thank you for your support, kind words, and understanding! As always, I will see you at the THEATRE🎭
