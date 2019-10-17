"Erica and Me" Opens November 7.........
Posted Thursday, October 17, 2019, at 2:08 PM
River City Players last show of the season will be opening soon. The one hour comedy "Erica and Me" will run November 7,8,9,10. Such a fun show with twists and turns and misunderstandings and confusion and some wild stories. You don't want to miss this show as the cast will entertain you with the first words that come out of their mouth until the drop jaw ending of this production. This has been such a fun cast and crew and rehearsals have been running since August. These people put so much time and effort into preparing for a show. The actors, crew, set designer, director and assistant director are volunteers. Yes, volunteers. They go to work every day, come home to family, then off to rehearsals at night for 8 to 10 weeks. These people deserve a huge pat on the back, a high five, and a million 'Thank you' for what they do🎭 Attached is the flyer with the dates and times of the shows you can choose from. The dinner shows are selling out fast so if that is your preference you should call for reservations now. We perform all of our productions at Port Cape in the Yacht Club and you can contact them at 573-334-0954. You may also choose from the dessert show on Thursday, November 7 or the Sunday, November 10 Matinee dessert show. Dinner show are $35 and the dessert shows are $20. Please support your Community Theatre as we are a non for profit Organization and rely on you, that is the Community, in Theatre! As always, I will see you at the THEATRE❤️🎭
