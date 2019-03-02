DEEP INTO REHEARSALS FOR APRIL SHOW......

- AUDITION DATES SET....... (1/23/19)
River City Players have been in rehearsals for several weeks now for our April show. The production of "Vanya, Sonia, Marsha and Spike" will be performed on April 4,5,6,and 7. The cast has been working hard putting together an excellent show for the community. All of our performances are held at Port Cape in the Yacht Club. You have the opportunity to attend a dessert show which is April 4th (7:30)and 7th with the 7th being the matinee (2:00 p.m.)or attend the dinner shows (7:30)which are the 5th and 6th. The cast is very excited about this show and we are excited because of the new members that will be performing with RCP for the first time. Here is the list of the cast:
Vanya-Matt Antill
Sonia-Karla Kuntze
Masha-Cristy Welker
Spike-Richard Stewart
Nina-Danielle Harges
Cassandra-Chrissie Roche
Director-Larry Davis
Assistant Director-Holly Raines
Lights and Sound-Tim Mills
Set Design-Tim Roth
Follow us on our Facebook page River City Players Community Theatre and keep up with what is happening in Theatre. Reservations for this show will be made by calling Port Cape 334-0954. They will start taking reservations middle March. Dessert shows $20 and full buffet dinner shows $35. Mark your calendars now and come spend an evening with us. As always I will see you at the Theatre!🎭
