River City Players Community Theatre blog
Debbie Barnhouse
Debbie is on the board of directors of the River City Players Community Theatre group and has a hand in directing and producing the group's dinner theater plays at the River City Yacht Club. Debbie has been a member of RCP since 1999. In this blog, she tells you the latest in community theater news.
DEEP INTO REHEARSALS FOR APRIL SHOW......

Posted Saturday, March 2, 2019, at 12:59 PM

River City Players have been in rehearsals for several weeks now for our April show. The production of "Vanya, Sonia, Marsha and Spike" will be performed on April 4,5,6,and 7. The cast has been working hard putting together an excellent show for the community. All of our performances are held at Port Cape in the Yacht Club. You have the opportunity to attend a dessert show which is April 4th (7:30)and 7th with the 7th being the matinee (2:00 p.m.)or attend the dinner shows (7:30)which are the 5th and 6th. The cast is very excited about this show and we are excited because of the new members that will be performing with RCP for the first time. Here is the list of the cast:

Vanya-Matt Antill

Sonia-Karla Kuntze

Masha-Cristy Welker

Spike-Richard Stewart

Nina-Danielle Harges

Cassandra-Chrissie Roche

Director-Larry Davis

Assistant Director-Holly Raines

Lights and Sound-Tim Mills

Set Design-Tim Roth

Follow us on our Facebook page River City Players Community Theatre and keep up with what is happening in Theatre. Reservations for this show will be made by calling Port Cape 334-0954. They will start taking reservations middle March. Dessert shows $20 and full buffet dinner shows $35. Mark your calendars now and come spend an evening with us. As always I will see you at the Theatre!🎭

