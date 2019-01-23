*Menu
River City Players Community Theatre blog
Debbie Barnhouse
Debbie is on the board of directors of the River City Players Community Theatre group and has a hand in directing and producing the group's dinner theater plays at the River City Yacht Club. Debbie has been a member of RCP since 1999. In this blog, she tells you the latest in community theater news.
AUDITION DATES SET.......

Posted Wednesday, January 23, 2019, at 2:18 PM

Auditions for 'Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike' will be held on Sunday, January 27 at 2:00 p.m. and Tuesday, January 29 at 7:00 p.m. at Port Cape. This play is by Christopher Durang, it is a comedy and will be directed by Larry Davis. There are roles for 4 women and 2 men. The show dates are April 4,5,6,7. All of our productions take place at Port Cape in the Yacht Club. If you have ever thought of auditioning or you just want to come and see what River City Players is all about come on down and join us on one or both of the audition dates. No preparation is needed as this will be a cold reading. For more information contact Larry Davis on Facebook Messenger. As always I will see you at the Theatre🎭

