- AUDITION DATES SET....... (1/23/19)
- EXCITING TIME OF THE YEAR........ (1/11/19)
- AUDITIONS SET FOR NOVEMBER PRODUCTION..... (8/21/18)
- SUMMER SHOW "WHITE LIES" SURE TO ENTERTAIN..... (7/10/18)
- "WHITE LIES" OPENS JULY 12..... (6/28/18)
- Summer Production Coming Soon........ (6/3/18)
- ACCORDING TO RUMOR (1/14/18)
LAST SHOW OF 2018 SEASON.....
River City Players have been gearing up for the last production of the 2018 season, "It's a Wonderful Life" A Live Radio Show. The show dates are November 8-11 and all performances will be at Port Cape in the Yacht Club. The actors and crew will bring this beloved American holiday classic to life as a live 1940's radio broadcast with an ensemble of a few dozen characters to the stage to tell the story of idealistic George Baily. Let this be the first of your holiday activities. Choose the dessert shows on November 8 and 11, or do the full dinner shows November 9 and 10. A simple call to Port Cape 573-334-0954 will reserve your table. This is a family friendly show! As always I will see you at the THEATRE🎭
