River City Players Community Theatre blog
Debbie Barnhouse
Debbie is on the board of directors of the River City Players Community Theatre group and has a hand in directing and producing the group's dinner theater plays at the River City Yacht Club. Debbie has been a member of RCP since 1999. In this blog, she tells you the latest in community theater news.
LAST SHOW OF 2018 SEASON.....

Posted Tuesday, October 23, 2018, at 12:20 PM

River City Players have been gearing up for the last production of the 2018 season, "It's a Wonderful Life" A Live Radio Show. The show dates are November 8-11 and all performances will be at Port Cape in the Yacht Club. The actors and crew will bring this beloved American holiday classic to life as a live 1940's radio broadcast with an ensemble of a few dozen characters to the stage to tell the story of idealistic George Baily. Let this be the first of your holiday activities. Choose the dessert shows on November 8 and 11, or do the full dinner shows November 9 and 10. A simple call to Port Cape 573-334-0954 will reserve your table. This is a family friendly show! As always I will see you at the THEATRE🎭

