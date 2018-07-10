SUMMER SHOW "WHITE LIES" SURE TO ENTERTAIN.....
River City Players summer show "White Lies" will open this Thursday, July 12 at Port Cape in the Yacht Club. It has been a fun filled 3 months of rehearsals and preparation to put together this production. The play was written by Richard James and is being directed by me, Debbie Barnhouse. What a fun, sassy show it is. Four women graduated college 20 years ago and have lost contact with each other. They decide to meet up for a nice dinner and to get reacquainted. Sounds lovely doesn't it? The evening does not go as planned for sure. People change in 20 years and these women finally decide to just tell it like it is. Throw in a spunky little waitress and the evening really gets turned around.
This will be a great evening out for a date night, girls night out, or you are looking for something to do just by yourself. Reservations have been filling up this week but there are still seats available. Call Port Cape and reserve the show date that suits you! Choose from Thursday, July 12 dessert buffet and show or Friday, July 13 and Saturday, July 14 dinner show buffet or Sunday, July 15 dessert bar matinee. Any of these four are sure to please your sweet tooth or satisfy your hunger with the delicious buffet prepared by Chef James. Recommend age for this performance 18+. As always, I will see you at the THEATRE!
