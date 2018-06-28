- AUDITIONS SET FOR SUMMER SHOW 2019..... (4/1/19)
- RCP Spring Production Opens This Week...... (3/31/19)
- DEEP INTO REHEARSALS FOR APRIL SHOW...... (3/2/19)
- AUDITION DATES SET....... (1/23/19)
- EXCITING TIME OF THE YEAR........ (1/11/19)
- LAST SHOW OF 2018 SEASON..... (10/23/18)
- AUDITIONS SET FOR NOVEMBER PRODUCTION..... (8/21/18)
"WHITE LIES" OPENS JULY 12.....
River City Players summer show "White Lies" opens July 12 and runs through July 15. This play is by Richard James and is being directed by Debbie Barnhouse. Four women get together for dinner after being apart for 20 years. They have not seen each other since college graduation. Life can take people in many different directions and that is what these women find out about each other. This is a comedy where nostrils fly, insults are thrown, schemes are cooked up, and laughter is plenty. Throw in a flitty waitress that has to wait on them taking insults and demands being made on her and what do you get? This one act sassy comedy. You don't want to miss out on this production. Reservations are filling up fast. Call Port Cape at 573-334-0954 to reserve your table. Four shows to choose from. July 12 Dessert Show, July 13 and 14 Dinner Show, complete buffet, July 15 Dessert Matinee. Choose the one that suits your fancy. Recommended ages 18+. As always, I will see you at the THEATRE🎭
Posting a comment requires free registration:
- If you already have an account, follow this link to login
- Otherwise, follow this link to register