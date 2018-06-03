- DEEP INTO REHEARSALS FOR APRIL SHOW...... (3/2/19)
- AUDITION DATES SET....... (1/23/19)
- EXCITING TIME OF THE YEAR........ (1/11/19)
- LAST SHOW OF 2018 SEASON..... (10/23/18)
- AUDITIONS SET FOR NOVEMBER PRODUCTION..... (8/21/18)
- SUMMER SHOW "WHITE LIES" SURE TO ENTERTAIN..... (7/10/18)
- "WHITE LIES" OPENS JULY 12..... (6/28/18)
Summer Production Coming Soon........
River City Players are working hard on our summer production "White Lies" by Richard James and directed by me, Debbie Barnhouse. Rehearsals started in April and this group of ladies are one of the top notch casts that I have ever worked with. Along with Melissa Wade as my assistant director, Patti Wicks doing props and stage and Randy Barnhouse running lights and sound, I feel like I have one the lotto! This is a sassy one act show that will leave you with splitting sides from laughter, reminiscing of old friends and wondering how those friends are doing. The show opens on July 12 and runs through July 15. Reservations are being taken now by calling Port Cape at 573-334-0954. This is one Production you do not want to miss! As always, I will see you at the THEATRE!
Posting a comment requires free registration:
- If you already have an account, follow this link to login
- Otherwise, follow this link to register