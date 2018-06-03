*Menu
River City Players Community Theatre blog
Debbie Barnhouse
Debbie is on the board of directors of the River City Players Community Theatre group and has a hand in directing and producing the group's dinner theater plays at the River City Yacht Club. Debbie has been a member of RCP since 1999. In this blog, she tells you the latest in community theater news.
Summer Production Coming Soon........

Posted Sunday, June 3, 2018, at 11:14 AM

River City Players are working hard on our summer production "White Lies" by Richard James and directed by me, Debbie Barnhouse. Rehearsals started in April and this group of ladies are one of the top notch casts that I have ever worked with. Along with Melissa Wade as my assistant director, Patti Wicks doing props and stage and Randy Barnhouse running lights and sound, I feel like I have one the lotto! This is a sassy one act show that will leave you with splitting sides from laughter, reminiscing of old friends and wondering how those friends are doing. The show opens on July 12 and runs through July 15. Reservations are being taken now by calling Port Cape at 573-334-0954. This is one Production you do not want to miss! As always, I will see you at the THEATRE!

