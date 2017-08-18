*Menu
River City Players Community Theatre blog
Debbie Barnhouse
Debbie is on the board of directors of the River City Players Community Theatre group and has a hand in directing and producing the group's dinner theater plays at the River City Yacht Club. Debbie has been a member of RCP since 1999. In this blog, she tells you the latest in community theater news.
AUDITIONS SET.....

Posted Friday, August 18, 2017, at 9:16 AM

Auditions will be taking place for our last show of the season "And Then There Was One". Please refere to the attached flyer for dates and times. Auditions are held at Port Cape in the Yacht Club. As always, see you at the Theatre!

