River City Players Community Theatre blog
Debbie Barnhouse
Debbie is on the board of directors of the River City Players Community Theatre group and has a hand in directing and producing the group's dinner theater plays at the River City Yacht Club. Debbie has been a member of RCP since 1999. In this blog, she tells you the latest in community theater news.
ALL BY MYSELF...........

Posted Monday, July 10, 2017, at 9:37 AM

Our summer production is opening this Thursday, July 13 at Port Cape in the yacht club and will run through Sunday. This is such a fun show and the cast is positively right on in the roles they portray. Have you ever wondered how you would survive being stranded on a deserted island? This group of actors (castaways) have very unique ways of surviving while learning to have fun on the island they are stranded on. This is a perfect summer show and one that will entertain you for about an hour. Please note the dates and phone number on the attached flyer to call to get your reservation. Dr. Roseanna Greenwood-Whitlow is the director. As always, I will see you at the Theatre!

