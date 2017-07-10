- EXCITING TIME OF THE YEAR........ (1/11/19)
ALL BY MYSELF...........
Posted Monday, July 10, 2017, at 9:37 AM
Our summer production is opening this Thursday, July 13 at Port Cape in the yacht club and will run through Sunday. This is such a fun show and the cast is positively right on in the roles they portray. Have you ever wondered how you would survive being stranded on a deserted island? This group of actors (castaways) have very unique ways of surviving while learning to have fun on the island they are stranded on. This is a perfect summer show and one that will entertain you for about an hour. Please note the dates and phone number on the attached flyer to call to get your reservation. Dr. Roseanna Greenwood-Whitlow is the director. As always, I will see you at the Theatre!
